A cyclist was treated by ambulance staff after she was involved in road traffic collision in Larbert this morning.

The incident happened just before 8.30am on Stenhouse Road.

PICTURE: IAN GEORGESON

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 8.30 am following a crash involving a car and cyclist on Stenhouse Road in Larbert. An ambulance attended for a female cyclist and the extent of injuries are not yet known.”