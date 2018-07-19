Fears over cat poisoning in Banknock

Cat owners throughout Falkirk have been left devastated after seeng their pets suffering kidney failure from antifreeze poisoning.

Local veterinary surgeon Glenn Hodgson, who works at Apex Vets in Denny, said: “Antifreeze poisoning is something we see far too much in this area. It’s very unpleasant for the cats and families.

“I’ve worked in vet practices in other areas and we would hardly ever see this.”

The issue is of growing concern, with three families from Denny and Bonnybridge coming forward after losing cats from poison.

A woman from Banknock was devastated when two of her three cats died from antifreeze poisoning.

Mylo, who was almost two years old, and Noah, who was three years old, both suffered from the same fate.

Owner Michelle Sharkey (34) said: “The antifreeze could have been left out in someone’s garden or it could have leaked from somewhere.

“For two cats in the same household to pick it up within a few hours of each other, it appears deliberate to me.”

Mylo suffered from symptoms including loss of balance and coordination, vomiting, crying out in pain, rapid and shallow breathing, severe dehydration, and then seizures.

When Noah showed loss of balance Michelle took him to the vet but it was too late to save him as his kidneys had already shut down.

The issue has affected other cats in the same area as Michelle over the years.

Other families in Denny were also heartbroken after antifreeze poisoning, with the Rogan family losing their four-year-old cat Daenerys, while Susanne Grant said her mother lost her 12-year-old cat Cookie.