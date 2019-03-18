Fears for missing man Terry Waddell

Police are appealing for the public’s help as part of their efforts to trace a man reported missing in Falkirk.

Terry Waddell was last seen at an address in Ross Crescent in Camelon at around 10pm on Sunday, March 17. The 34-year-old has not spoken to his family or friends since and there are concerns for his welfare.

He is believed to have been travelling in a Vauxhall Astra, which was found in the Kincardine area shortly before 9am today.

Terry is described as white, of stocky build, 5ft 8 to 9ins tall, with a bald head, a greying ginger beard, and has a tribal tattoo on his right forearm.

He is believed to be wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and could be wearing blue Nike trainers.

Sergeant Andy Angus of Falkirk Police Station said: “This is out of character for Terry and his family are very worried about him.

“We’re conducting search activity in the local area as we work to trace Terry, but would urge anyone who may have seen him since this time, or who has any information which might be relevant, to contact us.”

Those with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0611 of March 18 2019.

