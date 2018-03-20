Fatal M9 crash victims named

Two men killed in a tragic weekend road traffic incident on the M9 near the village of Plean have been named.

Police Scotland confirmed on Tuesday the two victims travelling in the grey Toyota Hilux, which left the road just before 7am on Saturday, March 17 were Christopher Brown (34) from Bathgate and John Turner (56) from Armadale.

Both men were sadly pronounced dead at the scene, while a third man from the car, who has not been named, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Sergeant David Marr, of Forth Valley Road Policing Unit, said: “My sympathies go out to the families and friends of Christopher and John and specially trained officers continue to provide them with support at this difficult time.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would continue to appeal for anyone who may have seen the Toyota travelling eastbound on the M9 prior to the incident, or anyone who saw it leave the road around a mile east of the Bannockburn Interchange, to please come forward.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 902 of Saturday, March 17 or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.