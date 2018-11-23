Faster Broadband now within reach of more than 10,500 Falkirk properties

More than 10,580 local premises are now said to be able to upgrade to faster fibre broadband, thanks to extra coverage in Falkirk and Bonnybridge.

Upgrades are not automatic and local people need to sign up for the new services with an internet service provider.

Falkirk Council leader Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Pushing out faster broadband across our area is welcome news as it can bring about benefits for residents as well as increasing opportunities for businesses to grow.

“Investing in digital technology is a must for all communities.”

Sara Budge, Programme Director for Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband, said: “It’s fantastic news that the programme has been able to benefit residents and businesses in and around Falkirk.

“Thanks to additional investment as a result of innovation and new funding generated by stronger than expected take-up, the programme will deliver new DSSB deployment in every local authority area during 2018 and into 2019, complementing ongoing commercial build across Scotland.”

Robert Thorburn, Partnership Director for Openreach in Scotland, said: “The Digital Scotland project and our hard-working engineers have delivered more coverage across the country at faster speeds than expected.

“The latest upgrades in Bonnybridge include a small deployment of future-proof, ultrafast FTTP, which we’re increasingly using in areas where it’s the best technical solution.

“We’re proud to be a partner in helping Falkirk communities to reach their digital potential.

“We know there’s more to be done, and we’re committed to doing all we can with partners to bring better broadband to everyone.”