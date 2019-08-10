Fast-expanding Winchburgh to gain new £6m district park

The fast-growing new town being developed around Winchburgh village is to have a park twice the size of Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens.

News of the scheme comes soon after plans were formalised for a marina in the town centre, linked to the Union Canal, which will allow local boat owners to walk to berths from their homes.

The 78-acre Auldcathie Park is being created at an estimated cost of £6m, and will feature woodland walks and extensive areas of wildlife habitat, along with the planting of 31,000 new trees.

More than 500 members of the Winchburgh community, along with primary school pupils, contributed ideas for a feature planned to be the town’s largest outdoor recreational venue.

The park will include dedicated play areas to suit different age groups. from young children to teens, including sensory play and large natural play areas - and also an enclosed dog park.

At the centre will be a cafe, public toilets, community growing areas and orchards.

The design also includes a 2.5-kilometre loop of accessible paths, which will connect with the Union Canal towpath, as well as a mountain bike track and fitness trails.

John Hamilton, CEO, Winchburgh Developments Limited said: “The new Auldcathie District Park is an integral part of the Winchburgh masterplan, bringing important new green infrastructure to the area and connecting the town via a network of blue and green links.

“The response from the Winchburgh community to this project has been fantastic, and their ideas and recommendations have been incorporated into the final design for the park, which will provide important new recreational facilities benefitting the health and wellbeing of the people living and working here”.

John West of the Winchburgh Community Growing Group said: “We are super excited and proud to move onto the next phase of our journey – transforming over one and a half acres of the new Auldcathie park into a new space for the community to sow, grow, eat and learn together.”

Meanwhile “old” Winchburgh has this week seen the reopening of its only pub, now called the Tally Ho, as part of a Scotland-wide investment by owner Star Pubs and Bars.

The venture will be see the pub transformed into a family-friendly venue with a significant food offer, and will be run by a local couple.

The Winchburgh masterplan also includes the delivery of three new neighbourhood parks.

Daisy Park will be located next to the Union Canal in the centre of the town, a second in the Glendevon area to the west, and a third to the east at Hawkhill.

The Winchburgh development plan promises to deliver “at least” 3,450 new homes and improved transport links while creating employment opportunities.

It also includes plans for ”state of the art” schools.