Trains taking rugby fans from Glasgow through Falkirk to Haymarket for this afternoon’s Scotland v Ireland clash at Murrayfield have been hit wit⚠h delays.

The fault is said to be due to a train that had broken down at Haymarket.

Scotrail said it was doing everything possible to solve the problem - at a time when thousands are heading to the Six Nations clash.

It has advised passengers to check the latest details at @ScotRail on Twitter.