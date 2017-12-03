Fanfare for new community hub

On Thursday, November 16, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) opened its new community hub in Grangemouth at 1A York Square.

Councillor Allyson Black cut the ribbon and officially opened the hub alongside CHSS’s chief executive, Jane-Claire Judson.

The new space consists of a discount store, a community corner offering free tea, coffee and Wi-Fi as well as a community room which is available to use free of charge.

Tracey Collin, shop manager, said: “The opening day was a huge success! It was great to see so many people from the Grangemouth community on the day, grabbing a bargain, enjoying the free tea, coffee and Wi-Fi and learning more about our free community room space.

“We have had a fantastic first week. The team have enjoyed meeting the locals- we’re really excited for the future and working with the Grangemouth community!”

In our picture are, seated left: Councillor Allyson Black; standing second left,Tracey Collin, store manager; standing centre back, Roger Smith, chairman Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland and seated right Jane-Claire Judson, CEO Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland, and some customers.