Fancy waltzing off on a flight to Vienna?

A new direct service between Edinburgh Airport and Austrian capital Vienna launches this October through budget airline Laudamotion.

The move brings with it the prospect of easy-access breaks in a country famously associated with magnificent architecture, the music of Mozart and Strauss, and fabulous ski resorts amid breathtakingAlpine scenery.

A view from the ski slopes on the Hochalm mountain.

Once an enormous, ramshackle empire which included Hungary and Poland today’s Austria is a small but well-organised country dominated by its spectacular mountain scenery.

But even for those who aren’t thrilled by the outdoor life its spectacular capital is one of the most cultured and opulent in Europe.

Laudamotion will fly between Edinburgh and Vienna three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from October 27 to March 26 next year, operating on an Airbus A320.

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “We’re bringing yet more choice to our passengers and offering them a variety of ways to get to Vienna, which is one of the world’s most stunning cities, offering everything from skiing holidays to romantic weekends and historical sightseeing.”