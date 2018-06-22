Fancy a wild ‘winter’ charity trek to Eyjafjallajökull?

Scotland’s animals charity is staging two unusual fundraisers this summer - to a volcanic island where it’s “winter” at the height of summer.

The SSPCA Iceland trek adventure will take those involved through some of the country’s most rugged scenery, and is described as a once in a lifetime opportunity to see some incredible landscapes first hand,

The route takes trekkers from Landmanlauga through the mountains to witness the permanent icecaps of Myrdals and Eyjafjallajökull - a volcano completely covered by an ice cap.

There are two options on dates, with the next trip taking place from July 4 to 8 (probably too soon for most people), and the one after planned for August 29 to September 2.

Apart from organisation support from the SSPCA participants are sent a step by step guide on how to raise funds, and can promote fundraising efforts online too.

Those taking part also get an SSPCA T-shirt to wear during the Trek, so everyone knows what the effort is in aid of.

For further information or to book, contact the SSPCA on 03000 999 999.