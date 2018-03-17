Fancy a holiday break in China?

The People’s Republic of China could become a mainstream holiday choice this summer, with the launch of the first ever direct flights to Beijing.

A new deal involving Hainan Airlines will take passengers from Edinburgh Airport to Beijing Capital International Airport starting from June 12, flying four-weekly on an Airbus A330-300.

The route flies from Beijing to Dublin and then Edinburgh, then back to Beijing on Thursdays and Sundays.

On Tuesdays and Saturdays it flies to Edinburgh first then Dublin before heading back to Beijing.

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “Edinburgh is second only to London as the most popular UK destination for Chinese tourists, and we have worked incredibly hard with partners across the city and country to get to this point.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Jobs and Fair Work Keith Brown said: “This new air link between Scotland and China is excellent news, helping to strengthen relations between our two countries and build on the cultural and economic links that we already share.

“China is a major importer of Scottish goods and services – food and drink in particular – and this flight will give Scottish businesses a direct link into this important market.

“It will also make it even easier for Chinese visitors to experience our fantastic tourism offering and get a taste of our world-renowned Scottish hospitality”.