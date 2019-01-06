Famous choir to support Falkirk Trinity’s £25,000 orphanage bid

The world-famous Glasgow Phoenix Choir is to stage a special concert in Falkirk’s Trinity Church this month, to support a bid by ten local volunteers to build an orphanage in Tanzania.

A team from Trinity head to Africa in May to take part in charity the Vine Trust’s project in Tanzania’s Kazunzu area, where they’ll spend ten days helping to build one of the facility’s first newbuild homes.

Each home will accommodate eight children and will have a vegetable garden to supplement the food supply.

There will also be a school and a health hub located on the site along with a vocational centre.

A spokesperson for the church said: “We have agreed as a church to raise £25,000 to fund the cost of the trip.

“As well as organising fundraising events, we will be looking for donations and for sponsorship - if you would like to find out more, please contact the church office”.

The Glasgow Phoenix Choir, formerly the Glasgow Orpheus Choir, this year celebrates 118 years of choral excellence.

The choir performs over 20 concerts every year, with a programme ranging from choral standards to new music and solo performances.

The Vine Trust is an international development charity which enables volunteers to provide medical, home-building and care support to communities living in severe poverty in Tanzania and Peru.

Its aim is to empower communities, connecting enthusiastic volunteers with in-country partners and local people to create significant, sustainable development for vulnerable children and families.

Tickets for the January 26 evening in Falkirk, called A Choral Celebration, are priced £10 and can be obtained from the church office or online via the Glasgow Phoenix Choir box office at www.wegottickets.com/event/456844