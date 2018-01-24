Family and town lose beloved living link to a bygone age

On Tuesday, January 16, a special life came to an end.

When Violet Scahill died last week her family lost a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and Scotland – and the UK – lost one of the oldest people who ever called these shores home.

The amazing resident of Grangemouth’s Old Town was 11 days short of her 107th birthday and up until the very end she had been a healthy and spry woman who lived at home and delighted family and friends with her boundless energy and tales of days gone by.

Granddaughter Samantha Cartwright said: “She made a lasting impression on everyone who met her. The thing they admired the most was how sharp she was and she was like that right up to the end.”

Born in Glasgow on January 27, 1911, Violet, nicknamed “Wee Vi”, was a pupil at Grangemouth’s Zetland School in the first quarter of the 20th century and was around when the Titanic sank in 1912, lived through two World Wars, and has seen 20 UK Prime Ministers, from Herbert Henry Asquith to Theresa May, and 19 US Presidents, from William Howard Taft to Donald Trump, come and go in her lifetime.

Her husband Daniel, a seaman, sadly died in 1945, but not before the couple had a son together, Danny, who started off the extended family Violet used to receive regular visits from – grandchildren Michelle, Samantha, Darren and Dawn and great-grandchildren, including Rochelle, Cody, Abby, Daniel and Hayden.

While living in her Bank Street house, the great grandmother cooked and baked, grew her own veg, knitted for charity, read her beloved Mary Higgins Clark thrillers and looked decades younger than her 100 plus years.

She revealed the secret of her long life to The Falkirk Herald a few years ago.

She said: “Old-fashioned food – stew, steak, steak pie, homemade soup, fruit loaf. And you’ve got to try to stay at home for as long as you are able. Keep yourself active, keep yourself going, read books, do word searches.

“I really have too much to do and not enough time to do it.”

Football also played a big part in Violet’s life and the lifelong Chelsea FC and Rangers FC fan cherished the letter she received from ‘Gers legend Ally McCoist to mark her 100th birthday even more than the card she received from the Queen – although she admitted it was a close run thing.

Violet’s funeral will take place at Collumbine Funeral Home, Carron Road, Falkirk on Thursday, January 25 at 1.45pm.