Falkirk workers urged to plan ahead for tomorrow’s travel

Transport Scotland is urging Falkirk residents to plan tomorrow’s return to work travel, amid concerns about busy trunk roads over the next few days.

While this week included two normal weekdays many people start their working year tomorrow, amid a continuing row about the reliability of rail travel.

Scotrail ended 2018 with an apology for its “unacceptable” performance last year, and the next few weeks could be crucial in deciding how rail services are likely to shape up during 2019.

Meanwhile Transport Scotland says its operating companies are ready to assist motorists where required.

The Traffic Scotland team will monitor the trunk road network from the National Control Centre in South Queensferry, sending out the most up to date information to drivers.

Stein Connelly from Transport Scotland said: “As always, we’d ask you to plan your journey to help you get to your destination on time.

“This may mean you need to leave a bit of extra time, or you might have to follow specific Police Scotland travel advice and drive to the conditions if there is adverse weather.

“The Traffic Scotland mobile site – my.trafficscotland.org – is the best source for up-to-date information on the trunk roads and the Traffic Scotland Twitter page also has regular updates.

“If you are planning to use rail, ferry or air travel, you should check with your operator before you set off – many of them have their own websites with the latest service information to help passengers plan their journeys ahead of time.”