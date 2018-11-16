Falkirk workers ‘deserve a living wage’ says MSP

Falkirk East SNP MSP Angus MacDonald is urging Falkirk employers to join the area’s 17 accredited Living Wage employers - and pay over-25’s at least £9 per hour.

The Scottish Living Wage is independently calculated based on the cost of living – with the real Living Wage rising by 25p to £9, while the minimum wage for over-25’s is £7.83 for workers.

Mr MacDonald has written to employers in his constituency encouraging them to explore the benefits of accreditation.

He argues that paying the real Living Wage leads to a fall in absenteeism and a significant impact on recruitment and staff retention.

Mr MacDonald said: “The real Living Wage can make a huge difference to both workers and employers.

“For business, paying the Living Wage makes sense - it’s an investment in people and all the evidence shows it leads to increased productivity and reduced staff absence and turnover”.

He says it’s “unacceptable” that the UK government did not use the Budget to raise the National Living Wage “extend it to all workers, and end discrimination of young people”.

Mr MacDonald added: “With low pay one of the main drivers of in-work poverty, it is vital that employers who can pay the real Living Wage do so.

“I would strongly encourage all employers in Falkirk district to look into the real benefits of becoming an accredited Living Wage employer.”