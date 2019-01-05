Falkirk Wheel’s ‘secrets’ to be revealed in new tour

Scottish Canals is set to launch what’s billed as “a fantastic opportunity” for “the lucky few” to enjoy the first ever tour of the Falkirk Wheel’s normally unseen inner workings.

Over the last 16 years the Wheel has become one of Scotland’s busiest and also most iconic tourist attractions, drawing visitors from around the world.

But until now the mechanisms which allow the engineering marvel to perform its Herculean task have never been shown off to the public.

That’s about to change, in a new paid admission scheme which promises to reveal the Wheel’s “engineering secrets” for the first time.

Would-be visitors are being invited to register their interest on a social media page, so that Scottish Canals can inform them when the tours - cost currently unknown - are set to take place.

A spokesperson said: “Until now, visitors have only been able to imagine the engineering magic hidden behind The Wheel’s curved steel and soaring arches, but soon you will have the opportunity to get behind the scenes and see the inner workings yourself!

The sign-up link can be found at www.scottishcanals.co.uk under “Falkirk Wheel”.