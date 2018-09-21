Falkirk Wheel on show in landmark museum

An architect’s model of the Falkirk Wheel is among the first exhibits to be unveiled at Dundee’s new V&A museum of design - highlighting “the incredible design and engineering ingenuity of Scotland’s canals”.

It has been loaned to the museum by Scottish Canals along with a diagram of the Blackhill Inclined Plane, which used steam technology to carry boats over a 100 feet high gap.

Dundee's new showpiece V&A Museum.

Spanning a period of around 150 years, the exhibits aim to help showcase Scotland’s design and innovation heritage.

Angharad Stockwell, Records Manager at Scottish Canals, said: “We’re delighted that V&A Dundee have chosen to display two objects from our collections, which provide a real insight into the elegant design and engineering of Scotland’s canals.

“We are very excited that the public will be able to view these objects in such a beautiful space, and for the very first time.”

There’s more on the new museum at www.vam.ac.uk/dundee/