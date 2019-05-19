Falkirk Wheel launch for plastic-fantastic eco-boat

A plastic boat funded by a 5p levy on paper cups bought from a major coffee shop brand has set out from the Falkirk Wheel on a countrywide canals clean-up.

Called the Poly Roger, the boat will take environment-conscious residents on “plastic fishing” trip to raise awareness of the growing threat of plastic pollution in Scottish rivers and canals.

Made from recycled plastic, the boat is planned to be the first of a litter-busting fleet across the UK, and meanwhile Scottish Canals will be organising aquatic litter picks along the country’s canal routes.

The initiative was launched by green activist group Hubbub, and the craftsman tasked with building the boat was Mark Edwards MBE - a master boatbuilder whose previous work includes the Queen’s barge, “Gloriana”.

The design is based on a traditional punt, but it’s made from Plaswood, a hard wearing alternative to wood that is made entirely from recycled single-use plastic.

It’s powered by a rechargeable electric motor, too “making it the most sustainable of boats”.