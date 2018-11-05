Falkirk Wheel closed for one month

Boat trips on the Falkirk Wheel will be suspended for a month from today to allow essential maintenance and inspections to be carried out.

The visitor centre and the cafe at the popular tourist attraction will remain open from Wednesday to Sunday each week between 11am and 4pm but the water play parks and play park remain closed until March 2019.

The world’s first and only rotating boat lift opened at the site of a former tar works in 2002 and attracts around 500,000 visitors per year.

