Falkirk weather update: Red warning now in place

The Met Office has upgraded its weather warning to red for central Scotland.

Forecasters are warning of “extreme conditions” with heavy snow showers and drifting of lying snow as the Beast from the East continues to hit the country.

A red weather warning has now been put in place between 3pm this afternoon (Wednesday) and 10am tomorrow (Thursday).

The warning means that roads will become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers.

Long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel are expected.

Some communities could beecome cut off for several days and there could be long interruptions to power supplies and other services.

On its website the Met Office states: “Snow showers already affecting the area will become heavier and more prolonged later on Wednesday afternoon and at times through the evening and overnight period, with 5 cm of snow falling within an hour in some places and lying snow reaching 20-30 cm and possibly 40 cm in a few places by mid morning on Thursday.

“Strong easterly winds will lead to significant drifting of lying snow.”