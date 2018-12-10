Falkirk weather: Thursday and Friday to be coldest days of week

The bright skies but freezing temperatures which greeted Falkirk district residents this morning are likely to be a feature of this week.

While there may be some foggy spells tomorrow with temperatures creeping up to 5°C the reminder of the week is likely to be bright.

The best of the weather is expected to be on Wednesday but you’d be advised to wrap on warm on Thursday and Friday when, although the actual temparatures will be between 3° and 5°C, it will feel as low as -3°C.

Looking ahead to the weekend, while it may be slightly warmer there is the risk of some wintery showers on Saturday.