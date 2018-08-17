Falkirk weather: Forecast for the weekend

It looks like being a mixed bag of weather for the Falkirk area this weekend.

The latest forecast from the Met Office predicts a cloudy but mainly dry day on Saturday, with occasional sunny spells and the odd isolated shower.

Falkirk weather forecast - Saturday, August 18 at 1 pm. Pic: Met Office

The warm temperatures of late should continue with a maximum of 17 degrees Centigrade, though it will be windy.

However, things will take a turn in the early hours of Sunday with heavy rain throughout the morning and into the afternoon, before easing off in the early evening.

Maximum temperature on Sunday will be 16 degrees Centigrade with only slight winds.