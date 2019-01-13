Falkirk volunteers needed for hearing loss charity

A charity is appealing to Falkirk residents to join the volunteers who help local people who suffer from hearing loss.

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland is looking for people to give a few hours each month by taking up one of the charity’s fundraising, campaigning or service delivery volunteering opportunities.

Spokesman Hugh Donaghy said: “We’d be delighted to speak with Falkirk residents who are interested in taking up one of our fun volunteering roles and help our charity to continue making positive impacts in the lives of people who have hearing loss.

“We offer training and support for our volunteers, so please get in touch if you’d like to help.”

That could be at a bucket collection or fundraising activities, or giving information talks to local groups.

It could also involve providing support to older people adjusting to using hearing aids.

For further information email volunteering.scotland@hearingloss.org.uk or telephone/text: 07388 227407.