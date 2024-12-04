Falkirk Victoria Harriers' stars dominate at east district cross-country championships

Vics’ U15 boys winning trio of Rory MacMillan, Harrison MacMillan and Luke Sedman (Photo: Neil Renton)

Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ athletes dominated at this year's Scottish east district cross-country championships.

The district club secured four golds, one silver and three bronze medals for individual performances and two gold, one silver and two bronze in the team results.

Stirling University grounds were the location for the event, hosted by Central AC, with almost 700 athletes taking part across the age groups from U13 to senior and masters.

In the U15 girls’ 4.2k race, the Vics took team silver thanks to the efforts of Emily Christie, Skye Robertson and Aine McAtarsney. The U15 boys swept the board with twins Harrison and Rory MacMillan winning gold and silver respectively and Luke Sedman making it a Vics’ hat-trick, taking bronze. These results ensured the boys won gold for the team too.

Vics ace Freya Ross (middle) was first master women to finish (Photo: Neil Renton)

In the U17 men's 5.7k race, Ray Taylor was a clear winner, ten seconds ahead of second-placed Fraser MacKenzie of Metro Aberdeen AC and Vics ace Callum Hendry’s sprint finish secured him bronze. Cahal McAtarsney’s finish secured gold for the boys team.

In the U17 women’s race, Isabella Ogg entertained the crowd in a nail biting uphill sprint to the finish line against Edinburgh AC’s Elsa McGregor. The Vics athlete took a one-second lead and was rewarded with a bronze medal position. Fellow team-mates Lucie Gibson and Hanna Brindley’s efforts ensured the trio took bronze for the U17 women’s team.

In the senior and masters races, Falkirk’s Freya Ross was first master women to finish and club legend Fiona Matheson also picked up gold for the 60+ category. Michael McQuaid and Grant Matheson were first and second 60+ finishers.

Just outside podium places but recording excellent results, the U13 girls team finished in seventh place (Megan Blair, Erin Donaldson & Kirsty Moffat), the senior women (Freya Ross, Fiona Matheson, Niamh Brown, Monica Anderson) placed tenth, the senior men (Calum Little, Euan Martin, Graeme MacGregor, Gary McKenna, Scott Burton, Alan Purves) finished seventh, the masters women’s team placed sixth (Freya Ross, Fiona Matheson & Monica Anderson) and the masters men finished eighth (Gary McKenna, Chris Lewis & Michael McQuaid).

Those qualifying will represent Scotland East at the inter district cross-country championship event.