Services through Falkirk High were briefly affected by a signals failure this morning, but Scotrail says the fault has since been rectified.

Services through Falkirk High were diverted to Falkirk Grahamston, then after the problem appeared to be fixed it reoccurred.

Buses were laid on as a shuttle service from Falkirk High.

However within the last ten minutes Scotrail has said services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High are no longer affected.