Falkirk town centre ‘rescue’ in line for award

The body which lavished care and cash on down-at-heel Falkirk streets is in line for a special heritage “rescue” award.

Falkirk Townscape Heritage Initiative (involving various partner organisations) delivered grant funding to 80 different properties, restoring or improving 15 shop fronts and bringing eight empty units back to life.

It’s now on a shortlist for the title “Best Rescue of a Historic Building or Place” for projects worth more than over £2m in the Scottish Heritage Angel Awards.

This scheme is run by Historic Environment Scotland and the Scottish Civic Trust.

The panel of judges who will determine the winners includes representatives from the Heritage Lottery Fund and Young Scot, joined by experts in the heritage field.

The groups involved in the Falkirk initiative will find if they have won at a ceremony in Glasgow on October 22.

HES chief executive Alex Paterson said: “The historic environment has a vital role to play in communities up and down the country, from helping to revitalise local areas through the reuse of historic buildings, to supporting and developing traditional crafts and skills”.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose charitable foundation helped establish the Scottish Heritage Angel Awards, said: “The Angel Awards shine a light on the special individuals and groups who tackle difficult historic buildings and sites at risk and inspire others to get involved.

“I applaud everyone who enters the Angel Awards and showcases the marvellous work they are doing to rescue and sustain our heritage.”

Full details of the shortlist for the Scottish Heritage Angel Awards 2017 can be viewed at www.scottishheritageangelawards.org.uk.