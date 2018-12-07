Falkirk to London direct rail route is back

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson has welcomed the return of LNER’s direct rail service between Falkirk and London from Monday (December 10).

In August LNER withdrew the early-morning weekday service, which starts in Stirling and calls at Falkirk Grahamston, due to problems with fleet reliability.

The return service which leaves London in the afternoon will also be running again from Monday.

Mr Matheson said: “It’s great news that this service, which proved popular with rail users in Central Scotland after it was introduced in December 2015, has been reinstated.

“It means passengers will no longer face the inconvenience of having to change trains in Edinburgh and will benefit from improved journey times.

“I’ve received reassurances from LNER that the issues surrounding fleet reliability that caused the withdrawal of this service have been properly addressed.

“I’m also glad that they are recognising the importance of this service in connecting local commuters to the East Coast Main Line, providing a convenient link not only to London but also cities such as Newcastle and York.