Falkirk teen seeks donations for charity headshave in aid of cancer-stricken little sister

A Falkirk teenager is shaving her head to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support - and to also help her terminally ill sister feel a little less alone.

Jane McGuire (16), a pupil at Falkirk High School, will brave the shave on March 2 with her mum’s hairdresser friend, Tracy Hiddleston (40) at Luxxe Hair and Beauty in Falkirk, where Tracy works as a stylist.

The duo are braving the shave in aid of Cancer Research UK after Jane’s little sister, Darcy was diagnosed with cancer, aged just seven years old.

Jane said: “Darcy was diagnosed just a few weeks ago and it has been a very difficult time for both her and the whole family.

“She is in Rachel House in Kinross just now and everyone there is just fantastic- they are brilliant with her and help to put a smile on her face each day.

“Darcy is being so brave and even though it is hard for her to smile she always tries to whenever anyone visits her even though she is obviously very scared and I am so, so proud of her.

“Unforunately she has had to endure a lot of chemotherapy which has made all her lovely hair fall out.

“I felt so helpless when I visited her last knowing there wasn’t much I could do to help her so I thought the least I could do would be to shave my head to raise money for cancer research so that Darcy might not feel so alone and also so that I can help others in her position.”

Jane has set up a personal justgiving page and hope to raise as much money as possible for the charity.

“People have been so generous and I have already raised more than £500,” Jane said.

“I would be so grateful if more people donated so that I can raise as much as possible for such a worthwhile charity.

“I will be shaving Tracy’s hair on the day and Tracy will be shaving mine. I’m so thankful to Tracy for doing this with me for moral support.”

Jane’s mum, Julie said: “The situation is heartbreaking. I am so proud of Jane and grateful to Tracy for supporting her. The money they raise will hopefully help others in the same position as Darcy.”

Anyone who would like to contribute to Jane and Tracy’s headshave can donate here: https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/jane-mcguire