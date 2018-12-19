Falkirk tearoom will open to those in need on Christmas Day

A kind-hearted cafe owner is offering free food and hot drinks to anyone who is homeless or hungry on Christmas Day.

Cakes and Craft Falkirk is opening its doors on December 25 and there will be plenty of food to go round.

Owner Miluse Leghmara and her teenage daughters, Anissa and Maya.

Miluse runs a successful business making special occasion wedding cakes and has been nominated in this year’s Scottish Wedding Awards.

However, recently she has also opened a tearoom at 2 Callendar Road.

“Last year, we just felt there was so much waste after the Christmas dinner,” explained Miluse. “We thought it would be better to try to do something to try to help people who don’t have a lot at Christmas.

“My daughters are both teenagers now so they don’t bother too much, so we thought it would be nice to do something for other people instead.

“Lots of people have offered me food, including turkey, so we’ll have soup, cakes, and roast meat and trimmings.”

Miluse would like to hear from anyone who is planning to come along and she would love people to spread the word so that anyone, particularly families with children, know there is somewhere they can go.

“I am just worried people don’t know that we’ll be open, we have enough space and we’ll have food!” she said.

Depending on demand, they plan to open from around 11am until 5pm.

To find out more and get in touch find Cakes and Craft Falkirk on Facebook.