Falkirk supermarket gifts free books to pupils for World Book Day

Falkirk’s Morrisons store has gifted a bundle of books to Bainsford Primary School to mark World Book Day.

Pupils will receive the brand new books today (Thursday) from the supermarket as part of a partnership between the Morrisons Foundation and the National Literacy Trust, an independent charity dedicated to raising literacy levels across the UK.

The joint initiative aims to encourage more children from local communities to take up reading on World Book Day, which celebrates authors, illustrators, books and reading.

It is the biggest celebration of its kind, designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration and is marked in over 100 countries across the world.

You may also be interested in:

Teen charged with using fake £20 notes in Falkirk

Haulier Duncan Adams in administration

Ex-nursing home boss guilty of neglecting and ill-treatment of three pensioners

Linsey Stocks, community champion at Morrisons in Falkirk said: “I’m delighted to be donating these new books to a local school.

“There’s a great selection and I hope that every pupil will be able to find a story they will enjoy.”

The donation is also part of a national project funded by the Morrisons Foundation which will see every Morrisons store across the country donating a bundle of books to a local primary school.

In total 7300 brand new books will be delivered into schools nationwide.

Jonathan Douglas, director of the National Literacy Trust, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Morrisons to bring the gift of reading by donating brand new books to primary schools throughout the UK.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which make a positive difference in local communities.

To find out more about World Book Day visit www.worldbookday.com