Falkirk summer of fun and friendship for people with learning disabilities

A new Action Group resource for Falkirk people with learning disabilities has been launched at Elgin Park, with a fun-packed programme set to run for six weeks.

The programme (open to all ages and abilities) will include everything from gardening to arts and crafts, hair, nails and makeup, cooking and baking workshops - and much more besides (including breakfast and lunch).

Enable Falkirk secretary Maureen Kilgour says she’s delighted she’s now also employed by prime mover the Action Group, because Enable is renting out the Elgin Park centre in Elgin Place to the Group.

This has allowed her to set up a new activity base, meeting on Mondays and Fridays, aimed at helping people with learning disabilities to meet friends and learn new skills.

Maureen said: “Two of the council-run day centres are sadly closing, and this centre is another option for these valued members of our community to socialise with their friends and take part in worksshops and classes - and gain exciting outcomes in their lives.

Running on Fridays and Mondays from 9am till 3pm, the cost is £20 per day of you need help from the Action Group, or £10 if you are bringing your own support - or you can speak to your social worker and use your self-directed support.

For more information email Maureen at maureenkilgour@actiongroup.org.uk