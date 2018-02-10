Falkirk student gains £10k boost for space age power research

An engineering student from Falkirk who’s studying in Singapore has won a £10,000 Rising Star award to help fulfil an ambitious two year plan.

Marnie Mackay, a fourth year engineering student at the University of Strathclyde, received the cash frfom the John Mather Charitable Trust after she was nominated by the University’s electronic and electrical engineering department.

Her ambition is to develop a career in the power and energy sector, working on innovative future power energy systems.

She was inspired by participation in the Scottish Space School, run by Strathclyde, which saw her travel to Houston, Texas in 2013.

Dr Richard O’Leary, Course Director on the MEng Electrical and Electronic Engineering programme, said: “She is academically very talented – a meticulous multidisciplinary engineer, with the technical abilities and personal qualities to excel.

“That she secured one of the highly competitive international study places to spend year four at the world renowned institution, Nanyang Technology University, Singapore, is entirely to her credit.”

Among the achievements which helped the award judges decide included Marnie’s exceptional academic performance having passed every class at a level significantly above the Distinction threshold.

Marnie is also acting as course ambassador, visiting local schools to promote awareness of engineering, mentors school pupils to identify and overcome barriers to Higher Education - and back home in Falkirk she provides voluntary Physics tuition to pupils.

She holds an Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) Diamond Jubilee Scholarship and chaired the scholars committee.

She is one of the IET’s Young Professionals Community Council and delivered a speech in front of

HRH Princess Anne at the opening of the Institution’s London headquarters.

She also holds a Royal Academy of Engineering Leaders Scholarship.

Marnie said: “I am absolutely over the moon, and still in shock! I feel quite emotional that Strathclyde University and The Trustees of The John Mather Charitable Trust believe in my potential.

“I am an ambitious person, driven to push the boundaries of engineering through global collaboration and a career in future power or energy innovation.

“I am focused on harnessing my full academic, professional and personal potential and this award will help me achieve my goals by helping to fund professional qualifications, international study and attending learning and development events.”

She will join engineering and project management firm Atkins when she graduates.