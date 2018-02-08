Falkirk store to host pre-Valentine’s Day card-making workshop

A Falkirk-based card-making workshop will teach participants how to make the perfect handmade Valentine’s Day gift.

The town’s Hobbycraft store is opening its doors for an afternoon of arts and crafts this Saturday, February 10.

Anyone interested in getting involved should head to the Central Retail Park shop for either 1pm or 2pm for a 30-minute workshop, both of which will be suitable for ages four and upwards.

Participants will be able to take their hand-crafted cards home.

Scott Patterson, store manager at Hobbycraft Falkirk, said: “At Hobbycraft we are firm believers that handmade is best and giving someone a handmade card or papercraft project is not only a creatively fulfilling way to spend an hour or so, but also shows the recipient just how much they mean to you.

“We want to help you put this mantra into practice by inviting locals into our store and creating a card or gift that’s full of sentimentality and love.”

Booking for the workshops, which cost £2-per-person, is essential.

To reserve a space, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/spring-events-valentines-card-making-tickets-42036203416.