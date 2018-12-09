Falkirk store needs help to feed a pet at Christmas

The Falkirk branch of Pets at Home is seeking support for a seasonal fundraiser aimed at boosting the annual Santa Paws appeal for rescue pets.

The appeal runs until December 24 and aims to raise enough money to fund dinners for abandoned pets over Christmas.

Pets at Home Falkirk will be collecting for local cause Fairly Beloved Rabbit Care.

Customers will be asked to donate 50p (enough to fund one Christmas dinner for a rescue pet) at the till point.

Pet lovers can also donate £3 by texting BOWL01 to 70070, or an amount of their choice online at www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/santapaws.

Support Adoption For Pets Fundraising Manager, Amy Wilson said: “Every year we are amazed by the generosity of the nation and so we are delighted to announce that we’re launching the Santa Paws appeal once again.

“It is our mission to ensure that no pet in a rescue centre goes without a Christmas dinner, and we hope that people will spare a moment’s thought when Christmas shopping for their own beloved pets this year and make a donation to those pets less fortunate than their own.”

Support Adoption For Pets is a charity established by Pets at Home in 2006.

Since then it has helped over 1,000 rehoming centres and pet rescue organisations across the UK through grant funding and support.

In addition to its fundraising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in over 440 Pets at Home stores.