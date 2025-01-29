Falkirk stock car star Oakley Grief grabs driver of the year award

Falkirk stock car star Oakley Grief has been collecting winners’ medals since he started out (Photo: Submitted)

Falkirk stock car star Oakley Grief has been awarded the prestigious Racewall Promotors Driver of the Year 2024 award, marking an incredible achievement in his young racing career.

At just nine-years-old, the Cowdenbeath Racewall regular has taken the world of Micro F2 Racing by storm, impressing fans and competitors alike since he first revved up his engine in 2022.

A pupil at Comely Park Primary, his passion for motorsport has already seen him earn a series of accolades and now he has claimed one of the sport's highest honours.

The young driver, who began racing at the tender age of seven, was first recognised in 2022 with the Newcomer of the Year award.

His talent and determination were further showcased in 2023 when he became the youngest winner of the Scottish Cup at just eight-years-old, a feat that earned him the Most Memorable Meeting award for the season.

Despite his tender age, Oakley has demonstrated maturity and skill beyond his years. His remarkable success on the track has made him a firm favourite with fans at Cowdenbeath Racewall, where he competes regularly, as well as at Crimond Raceway and a host of other tracks across the UK and Northern Ireland.

As he heads into his final year in the Micro F2 Formula in 2025, all eyes are on the talented schoolboy as he continues to grow in the sport. With another exciting season of racing ahead.

Looking ahead, Oakley is set to compete in a number of races across the UK and Ireland, with hopes of continuing his winning streak and further solidifying his status as one of the sport's brightest prospects.

Local youngsters Rogan Richards and Lochie Lumsden were also at the recent Micro F2 Awards evening in Hill of Beath.

Meanwhile, last Sunday afternoon at Racewall, Falkirk’s Billy Fleming made his Prostock Basics debut.

He endured a difficult start, ending off against a wall in the first heat. In the second heat, he was sent spinning but managed to get back out and seal tenth spot.

In the final, he was forced to retire after running into a problem.

Amongst the local Van Banger drivers in action was Stenhousemuir’s Lee Burden but wasn’t classified in either.