Falkirk stars in new Outlander book

The latest book to cash in on the apparently never-ending success of TV fantasy-history drama Outlander is all about locations - and Falkirk plays an important part.

Written by authoress Phoebe Taplin, it’s on general release from Thursday, and promises to take the dedicated Outlander fan on a journey packed with trivia facts from the series.

Falkirk’s Callendar House and Blackness Castle are among the local highlights, and we’re told the book is beautifully illustrated with photographs from the series.

One high profile advance review of the book is enthusiastic about the book, but stresses it’s aimed squarely at the fan market - mainstream readers probably won’t get some of the references.

It’s available from Amazon in paperback, priced £6.