Falkirk Stadium closed until further notice as engineers work to repair damaged gas pipeline

A gas leak caused Falkirk FC to close down operations at their stadium this morning and it will remain shut until further notice as repairs are made.
By James Trimble
Published 7th Dec 2023, 12:34 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 12:34 GMT
The leak, reportedly caused by nearby construction work rupturing a gas pipeline, happened last night and was handled by engineers at that point – however, the club decided to close the facility today as full repairs are carried out.

In a Facebook post Falkirk FC stated: “Due to an ongoing gas issue in the surrounding area the stadium is closed today. The club shop is therefore also closed until further notice.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The gas pipe was reportedly ruptured during the course of construction work near the stadium (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The gas pipe was reportedly ruptured during the course of construction work near the stadium (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The gas pipe was reportedly ruptured during the course of construction work near the stadium (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
A SGN spokesperson said: “We attended Falkirk FC stadium last night in our capacity as the gas emergency service for Scotland. Our engineers made the situation

safe, and left site shortly after.

"As the network owner, this has now been passed over to GTC to complete full repairs.”

