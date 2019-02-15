Falkirk social security job bids open on Monday

The team who will front the social security service in Falkirk will be in place by the end of the year, following a recruitment drive across Scotland.

Applications for the team leader post opens on Monday.

Social Security Scotland (SSS) says the teams will deliver a face to face service for those who need it most in their communities.

SSS is a new public service that has been created by the Scottish Government to deliver a number of devolved and new benefits, including devolved benefits for families on low incomes, disabled people, carers, and young people entering the workplace.

Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville (pictured) said: “This is another major step in growing Scotland’s first social security agency and shows the community approach we are taking which is based on our principles of dignity, fairness and respect.

“We are looking for people who share our ambition to deliver a public service that people in Scotland can be proud of – one that is designed to support people when and where they need it”.

SSS chief executive David Wallace said: “The opportunities in these roles will include leading and developing a team of advisors, providing day to day operational support and delivering a positive client experience.

“These positions would be ideal for people who can work independently, have excellent inter-personal skills, who lead by example, and are passionate about people and are focused on providing an excellent social security service to Scotland’s citizens.”

For further information and to apply visit www.socialsecurity.gov.scot/work-with-us.