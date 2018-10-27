Falkirk signs firm is in the frame for national award

A Falkirk firm has been shortlisted for a British Signs and Graphics Award after receiving national acclaim for its imaginative work on 34 different Hostelling Scotland sites.

Signs Express (Falkirk) had the task of ensuring consistency in signs for hostels in areas all over Scotland, including remote hostels in the Highlands and islands.

More than any mere signposts, some of its most ambitious work might be described as art.

The firm’s efforts were judged against hundreds of entries in the awards, which recognise the very best work completed in the sign industry.

Business owner Steve McMurray said: “This was a very rewarding project to be involved in and we are delighted to receive recognition from the sign industry’s governing body.

“When specifying the signage, we were mindful that the look and feel needed to complement the natural beauty of the area whilst also understanding Hostelling Scotland is a charity with limited budgets.

“I’m extremely proud of my team. Their innovative problem solving, and excellent project management skills have no doubt helped us achieve this accolade.”

A wide range of signage was supplied to cater for both the inside and outside of the hostels and included entrance and reception signs, wayfinding, flags and pavement signage to bring the facilities completely up to date with the new look branding.

Hostelling Scotland’s flagship hostel at Glen Nevis has recently undergone a full refurbishment, and it required innovative and high-impact signs and graphics solutions which would enhance the hostelling experience and take it to a new level.

In communal areas a stunning centrepiece (pictured) provides a 3D representation of the contours of the local area, with a display in an illuminated timber frame that uses more than 100 different parts.

Bright and modern reception signage with halo illuminated lettering, attractive notice boards and slate wayfinding and door signs complete the look across the premises.

Outside, a striking external “totem” sign has been crafted using the same timber as the external cladding of the building, giving a finished look which is said to complement the refurbished building and the surrounding area of natural beauty.

A Hostelling Scotland spokesperson said: “The project was delivered on time and to a very high standard, and the team really pushed the boundaries between signage and art in the creation of some of the bespoke items.’

Signs Express (Falkirk) worked in collaboration with Glasgow based marketing agency, Kabe Design, and provided full project management service to the client, completing the project within three months.

Signs Express (Falkirk) has operated in and around Falkirk for 20 years, producing and installing high quality signs and graphics for businesses and organisations.