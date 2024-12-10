Falkirk set up Women's Scottish Cup last 16 tie with SWPL side Hearts after win

Olivia Murphy celebrates opening the scoring for Falkirk against Renfrew last Sunday (Photo: Ian Sneddon)placeholder image
Olivia Murphy celebrates opening the scoring for Falkirk against Renfrew last Sunday (Photo: Ian Sneddon)
Falkirk sealed a spot in the last 16 of this year’s Women’s Scottish Cup – and a glamour tie against full-time SPWL1 side Heart of Midlothian – after a 2-0 win over Renfrew last Sunday.

The Bairns comfortably beat the visitors thanks to first-half goals from Olivia Murphy and Fiona Walker.

And assistant manager Josh Thompson reckons Falkirk should have won by a greater scoreline on the day.

"It was a really good performance from the team,” he told club media. “We had already been put out of a cup by them this season so to run out 2-0 winners today was a really good result for us.

"We were dominant and it was two going on a couple more to be honest. We tweaked the shape slightly and the girls worked well in it.”

Sunday’s victory marked two clean sheets on the spin for the Bairns, with the previous weekend seeing the side earn a 1-0 win over Stirling University in the Barclays Scottish Women's Championship.

"We’ve had four or five clean sheets now in the last six or seven games,” Thompson added.

"That feels brilliant. That gives us a strong foundation to build from, and if you don’t concede then you don’t get beat.

"We defended well as a team across the board today. It was great for Cerys (Williams) to get a clean sheet too coming back in goals.”

Falkirk – who sit third in the Championship table as the winter break begins - can now look forward to a home clash with Eva Olid’s Hearts in the New Year.

The capital club lost out 2-0 to Rangers in last year’s final at Hampden Park. Ties will be played on Sunday, February, 2.

