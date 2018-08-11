Falkirk Scouts gain cash boost for vital repairs

The 1st Falkirk Scout Group has been handed £500 by builder Persimmon Homes to pay for essential repairs at its hall in the town’s Pleasance Gardens.

Scout leader Tony Denny said: “Our current scout hall opened in 1991 and although improvements have been made over the years our toilet facilities haven’t been upgraded.

“Making them accessible for our Cubs, Beavers, Scouts and Explorers is the next step in our ongoing maintenance of our hall.”

More than 140 members that use the scout hall throughout the week.

Jim Kirkpatrick, managing director at Persimmon Homes East Scotland, said the scheme was a way of supporting people across every city, town and village where the company builds new homes.

He said: “We’ve made it really simple to apply for funding, and we’re now urging people to apply for next month’s allocation by completing a form at www.persimmonhomes.com.”