Falkirk Samaritans say ‘don’t be blue - just have a brew’

Samaritans volunteers in Falkirk are urging local people to beat mid-January depression by raising cash over a friendly cuppa.

The charity is declaring tomorrow Brew Monday and asking friends, neighbours and work colleagues to help Samaritans Falkirk brighten up an otherwise dismal day.

“Pick up one of our free fundraising packs from us, and you can organise your very own Brew Monday event,” says Vikki, Falkirk branch director.

“Here at Falkirk Samaritans we are hoping people will support Brew Monday and get together for a cuppa and a chat, and make a donation too.

“Funds raised will help ensure that anyone who’s feeling overwhelmed can contact our free helpline, email us, or call in at our branch to talk face to face.

“Isolation and loneliness are among the main reasons people contact Samaritans. Joining up and having tea with someone can provide a lift when dark days, cold weather, broken resolutions and credit card bills may otherwise take centre stage.”

Comedian Vic Reeves (pictured) is one of a host of celebrities backing the campaign.

He said: “I love nothing more than a good brew, so Brew Monday is a great excuse to do that and also to catch up with your nearest and dearest.”

The Falkirk branch will be in the Howgate from 10am to 2pm tomorrow offering sets of tea bags to be shared on a tea break with a friend, family member, colleague or anyone you invite to meet over a brew.