Falkirk’s Sanam Restaurant could win ‘best loved’ honour

A popular Falkirk Indian restaurant will soon find if it is the best-loved Asian dining venue in Central Scotland.

Falkirk’s Sanam Tandoori has again won a place on the short list of the Scottish Curry Awards.

The Callendar Road restaurant is up against stiff opposition in the awards’ Central Scotland section, which is also being contested by restaurants including the Everest Inn in Perth and Mr Singh’s in Alloa - but management and loyal customers hope it can repeat its previous winning form.

Established in Falkirk in 1976 the Sanam’s accolades include Restaurant of the year for Central and Fife at 2014 Asian Food Awards, and in 2016 Best Indian Restaurant in Scotland at the Scottish Curry Awards.

In 2017 it won the Best Spice Restaurant in Scotland at the British Curry Awards in London.

This week the restaurant thanked its customers for their support, ahead of the latest awards ceremony at Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel on April 15.