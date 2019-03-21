Falkirk’s Howgate Shopping Centre giving away cash

Giving something back to the community is the aim behind a new initiative being launched by the team at the Howgate Shopping Centre.

They’re giving away cash – up to £500 – to support local projects which do their bit to help people across Falkirk district.

And the first tranche of funding is up for grabs.

The Howgate’s new Community Fund aims to help local charities, schools and community groups.

Margaret Foy, the centre’s marketing manager, said: “There are so many fantastic organisations around the area that go out of their way to improve the community, and we think they deserve some extra support.

“The Community Fund is something brand new for us and we’re very excited about how the grants will help local projects.

“We would like to encourage everyone to come forward and tell us what projects they need help delivering and how this will positively impact our community.”

Groups can nominate themselves by submitting the application form on the Howgate website or by picking up a form from the centre’s Help Desk.

A judging panel will then look at all the applications before selecting one or more groups to receive a cheque towards their project.

The closing date for nominations for this first round of funding is Tuesday, April 30.

Visit www.howgateshoppingcentre.co.uk for more information.