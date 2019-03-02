Falkirk’s Howgate Centre offers Bricks 4 Kidz workshop today

Looking for something to do with your offspring today?

Then why not pop along to the Howgate Centre’s Kids Club where Bricks 4 Kidz is on offer.

Bricks 4 Kidz workshops provide an extraordinary atmosphere for children, where they learn, build and play with LEGO® bricks.

Their specially designed theme-based models provide the building blocks for the Bricks 4 Kidz approach to educational play.

At Bricks 4 Kidz, they believe that kids learn best through activities that engage their curiosity and creativity.

Come and join them to build all sorts of models following their instructions, have a go at some Lego spin art and use Lego to build your own creations too.

There is no need to book, just drop in to this free event anytime between noon and 3pm.

More information can be found on the Howgate website or visit the Help Desk.