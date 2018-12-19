Falkirk’s first Green Christmas Fair gets a little help from the reindeer

Falkirk’s first Green Christmas fair aimed to show that Christmas doesn’t have to be ‘deer’ and stressful.

And they got an unexpected example of how this can work with a little help from visiting reindeer.

William Perrie (6) with sisters Merida (4) and Chloe (7)

The fair was held on the same day as the town’s popular parade with Santa and his Aviemore reindeer - and staff and volunteers with Forth Environment Link found the street had plenty of compost to gather after the reindeer had worked their magic.

The special Christmas compost will help the town look blooming lovely as Forth Environment Link is responsible for the ‘pocket allotments’ which are found in and around the high street, boasting crops of herbs and vegetables as well as flowers and shrubs.

FEL held the Green Christmas Fair in its base on the east end of the High Street, which houses Falkirk Active Travel Hub and Revive Falkirk, an upcyling shop.

The fair encouraged shoppers to forget over-spending and think about making their own presents and decorations.

Callum Rose (3) making a wooden Christmas tree

Organisers from FEL were delighted when the event attracted over 100 people.

Local kids especially loved making their reindeer pine cone decorations and bulb planting.

Julie Ryan, FEL Falkirk Project Coordinator, said: “It was a great day – so much so that we are already planning more fun events and activities for the New Year!

“We wanted to get people thinking about ways they can enjoy Christmas without the expense and encourage people to get crafty and creative over the festive season.

Isabella Ju (5) making facial scrub with Norelle Calder-MacPhee sniffing the result

“In essence we want people to spend a little and make a lot.”

The Green Fayre also ran Dr Bike sessions with the first 10 people taking their bikes along getting free bike lights.