Falkirk’s area commander reassures public following knife incident

Police Scotland’s Falkirk area commander has issued a message of reassurance following a major town centre incident which took place earlier today (Thursday).

Chief Inspector Damian Armstrong also thanked members of the public for their co-operation and emergency services for all their efforts during an operation involving a man holding a knife.

Armed officers raced to Meeks Road just before 9am after receiving a call of concern about a man’s welfare.

Other emergency services also attended the scene along with trained negotiators who spoke with the man to try to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.

The stand-off continued for a further five hours however, as the man moved towards Falkirk Grahamston train station and Meeks Road car park area near Morrisons supermarket.

The incident was finally resolved just after 1pm, with the individual, aged 21, being taken safely to hospital.

Chief Inspector Armstrong said: “The safety of the public and our officers, as well as the man, was at the forefront of our response.

“We thank the public for their cooperation as local and specialist officers worked to bring this to a safe and peaceful conclusion.

“I want to reassure people that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the local community.”

While the incident was ongoing British Transport Police placed Falkirk Grahamston train station into lockdown while cordons were also placed around Morrisons car park.

Roads affected have been re-opened and police have lifted all cordons at the scene.

Rail services are also in the process of being reinstated however Scotrail say delays and cancellations may still be experienced.