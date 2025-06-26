Falkirk Rugby Club appoint new head coach as familiar face returns

Falkirk Rugby Club’s search for a new head coach is over – and it’s a familiar face that has been appointed to lead the first XV going forward.

Formerly a popular development officer and coach at Sunnyside, Graeme Simpson returns to the club having also played for the senior men. He left Falkirk to become head coach of Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 outfit Hillfoots and spent two seasons at the Tillicoultry side.

And he now returns after Steven Leckie departed Sunnyside last month to pursue new opportunities closer to home having coached Falkirk’s senior men for five campaigns.

Falkirk stalwart Graham Gilliland makes a step up in the new-look coaching structure for the senior men by becoming deputy head coach. He will lead the backs and defence.

Simpson playing for Falkirk back in 2022 (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

Falkirk are looking to challenge for promotion in the new season having endured a frustrating, injury-ridden campaign last term which ultimately saw them finish third in Arnold Clark National League Division 2 with 50 points from their 16 matches after recording nine wins and seven losses as they scored a total of 482 points while conceding 453.

Although Falkirk finished 19 points adrift of champions Gordonians and never really mounted a serious challenge for the top two.

Simpson’s first league match in charge will be a trip to Berwick on the opening day. That clash takes place on Saturday, August 30.

Highland are the visitors to Sunnyside for his maiden home match a week later.