Falkirk Romans in the Gloamin’ winter show ‘will be magic’

A dazzling new Roman-themed sound and light experience is promised set to light up woodlands near Falkirk this winter.

The ticketed production is part of a renewed bid to draw visitors to the area during the quieter winter months.

The son-et-lumiere attraction, operated by Rough Castle Experiences, will see Rough Castle Community Woodlands come alive as part of Legion – a Roman themed experience to be a staged alongside part of the local route of the Antonine Wall.

Inspired by Rough Castle, one of the area’s key Roman fort sites, the group have devised an attraction which aims to take people on a spectacular flight of imagination back to the days when the area around Falkirk was the final frontier of the Roman Empire.

The event aims to reflect the rich history of the area and showcase new sound and light technologies, along with an art installation, actors and aerial acrobats.

The themed event is predicted to be the first of many, with organisers planning to devise different features over the year to encourage tourism and visitor spend in the Falkirk area.

Rough Castle Experiences, which also operates guided Segway tours of the Falkirk Wheel site, has already recruited two full time staff to manage the sound and light show.

It will also be working with social enterprise Re-Union Canal Boats, which will provide volunteers to help preserve and maintain the woodland area and assist with future events.

Tim Ford, Director at Rough Castle Experiences, said: “We aim to further bolster Falkirk’s position as a destination town for visitors throughout the year.

“Coupled with the Falkirk Wheel and the famous Kelpies, our new venture will bring some extra magic to the town’s residents and visitors.”

Royal Bank of Scotland supplied £200,000 in funding to assist with the construction of the infrastructure for this and future events. Paul Jess,

“Relationship Manager for Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “The new experiences will be a huge draw for the town – helping bolster tourism during the winter months initially, before becoming an additional visitor attraction in Falkirk.

“We wish Tim and his team the best of luck for the future.”

Legion will run from November 7 until December 16, and tickets can be purchased from www.RoughCastleExperiences.co.uk.