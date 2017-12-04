Falkirk restaurant named best in Scotland

One of Falkirk’s best known restaurants has picked up a second award in just a matter of weeks.

Sanam Tandoori in Callendar Road won Best Indian Restaurant in Scotland at the British Curry Awards last week, following hot on the heels of its success at the Asian Curry Awards earlier in November.

The Sanam beat off competition from curry houses across Scotland to claim the title at the 13th annual British Curry Awards in London.

The awards paid homage to their achievements as the curry industry faces serious challenge.

Azeem Anwar, one of the Sanam’s owners, said: “We are proud to announce we won Best Indian Restaurant in Scotland.

“We are grateful and thankful for the support we have received from the people of Falkirk and beyond.

“We have received messages from Indonesia, Australia, the USA and Europe for our achievement.

“Our achievement is akin to winning at the BAFTAS and then the Oscars, so we are all delighted!”

Sanam Tandoori has been serving Indian food to Falkirk since 1976 and in recent years has claimed several hot awards.

The British Curry Awards was attended by luminaries from the worlds of politics, sport, arts and entertainment, as well as leading celebrity chefs, restaurant ownesr and their staff from across the country.